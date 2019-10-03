We go to a 2016 “Where in the World” for this feature of #throwbackthursday.

Today we revisit Islander News archives from 2016 and found a fabulous photo of four local ladies -- from left to right: Cindy Mize, Jeanne Cadwallader, Kathy Lubbers and Christina Bracken - who ran a half marathon in Reykjavik, Iceland on August 25, 2016, raising money and awareness for the Arthritis Foundation.

Here is Cindy’s quote when submitting the picture: “Kathy Lubbers and Cindy Mize have ‘pretty feet.’ perhaps, when they were children in Georgia, they had ballet lessons? :-)”

Thanks for the memories ladies!