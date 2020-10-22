Council and manager changes make it the right time for a “fresh start.”

Replacing the Manager is only half the story. The other half is changing council meetings for better efficiency and public interaction.

The manager vacancy raises a question: Is a “manager” really necessary? Or would a “Chief Administrative Officer” be more effective? Administrative matters are the name of the game, anyway.

Yes, I know our Charter requires a “Manager” form of government. That was 30 years ago, when our projected FY91 budget for incorporation was $5 million!

That was then. This is now:

A huge $34 million budget and 200 staffers, and plenty of room for improvement. Take the 400-line-item budget. Our Chief Financial Officer should walk center stage and give the council a list of any line-items needing further scrutiny -- saving time by zeroing in on potential problems, and making the best use of taxpayer money.

We need more attention given to cost-benefit analysis and evaluation. This is a staff job.

Now the other half: Council meetings need to be restructured. They have gotten bigger and longer, with 5-hour agendas. Get rid of extraneous stuff by enforcing a 3-hour limit, gearing the meetings to three things:

(1) Essential Business

(2) Approvals Required

(3) Council & Staff Requests

That’s it. Everything else (public comment, etc. ) should be fit into these categories. Special presentations handled separately before 7 p.m., with the regular meeting 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

That’s it -- a much needed “fresh start.”

And you say what ?

Ed Meyer