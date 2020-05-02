In these times of trouble and uncertainty caused by Coronavirus fears, social distancing and stay-at-home orders, we all need someone to lean on -- but we are required to maintain social distance. Those isolated and already close to the edge face having a meltdown.

Mental health professionals offer advice for staying sane in a world turned upside down: With the right attitude, the down time can help us reach positive emotional goals.

Robin Raina Benjamin, a Key Biscayne psychoanalyst and psychotherapist, is hopeful about the potential for progress, even for shut-ins.

“Our lives will get better and they may end much better because people will grow more during this period when growth is really accelerated,” she said. “I believe it on an individual basis and I believe it for the world.’’

She suggests people develop a routine and stick to it -- including exercise, uplifting reading and self-help apps -- but stresses the ongoing need for human contact.

“Loneliness is one of the most painful things. Make an effort every day to reach out to somebody and connect. You can ask for somebody to listen to you and you can also be a receiver and listen to someone else’s sorrows,” she said.

Lindsay Israel, a psychiatrist and chief medical officer at Success TMS, a new, non-drug depression treatment that uses TMS (Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation) to gently stimulate the areas of the brain that cause depression symptoms.

Israel developed a tip list on how people can best handle the Coronavirus chaos while staying at home: