Weekend is upon us. Here are a few ideas for events on and off the island. Enjoy!

Friday, August 9

Events on the island

Classic Movies Friday / Tribute to Ernest Hemmingway

Noon Friday at the Community Center, Lighthouse Room. Showing today “A Farewell to Arms” (1957 - Drama) with Rock Hudson and Jennifer Jones. Lighthouse Room at the KB Community Center. Free event, open to the public..

Play Domino!

2:00 p.m. Friday. Come alone or with friends to enjoy an afternoon of Domino. In the Adult Lounge at the KB Community Center. Key Biscayne Community Center is located at 10 Village Green Way, Key Biscayne. You can reach them at (305) 365-8900 or by visiting

Tapas and Happy Hour at Puntino

5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday. Enjoy Tapas drink specials at Puntino, featuring 50% off drinks and an expanded tapas menu under $8.00. Enjoy dishes such as Bruschetta tomato, Kushi Oysters, Grilled Octopus, Shrimp Skewers and Chicken Curry. Punitno Key Biscayne Italian Restaurant is located in the Square Shopping Center at 260 Crandon Blvd, Key Biscayne. You can reach them at 305-361-6252 or visiting them online.

Happy Hour at Cantina Beach in the Ritz

6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday. It’s Cantina Night at the Ritz! Head over to The Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne at 455 Grand Bay Drive for the celebration, with street food stations and mini margaritas for $5 per item. For more information, call (305) 365-4500 or visit.

What’s better than Rum y Cafecito? When it happens at Rumbar

7:00 p.m. Friday. The fun continues at the Ritz tonight with Rum y Cafecito at Rumbar in the Ritz featuring half-off cigars, $10 rum and cafecito cocktails, rum & cafecito cocktail cart, a cigar roller and domino table set ups. Live music. Rumbar at the Ritz is located on 455 Grand Bay Dr, Key Biscayne. Call (305) 365-4500 for more information or visit.

Music and Libations at Tumbao.

9:30 p.m. to 2:00 a.m. Friday the party is at Tumbao, Key Biscayne’s Hidden Gem. Popular DI Antonio will rock on music and take your requests. Enjoy a perfect mix of classic and original crafted cocktails by Tumbao’s mixologists which bring to life their history and location, all in a relaxed and fun atmosphere. Tumbao is located in the Key Colony Plaza at 200 Crandon Blvd, Key Biscayne. You can reach them at (305) 365-1242 or by visiting then online.

Events close to the Island

Camp Broadway Miami Finale: Chitty Chitty Bang Bang Jr.

4:00 p.m. Friday. What the world needs now is—more singin' and dancin'. Students from Camp Broadway Miami will be performing highlights from Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, Jr which is about an eccentric inventor, Caractacus Potts, who sets about restoring an old race car from a scrap heap that turns out to have magical properties. Also based on a beloved film, this high-flying, fun-filled musical is a "Truly Scrumptious" adventure story that everyone will love. Admission to the Camp Broadway Miami finale performance is FREE. However, first-access passes are required. It all happens at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd, Miami. For more information call 786.468.2000

Miracle Mile Unplugged @ Coral Gables

7:00 pm - 10:00 pm Friday. Free event. Experience the Mile in a magical way, with live music at every block. Unplug from the ordinary, step into special. Miracle Mile has everything you love, set to music. Event presented by a partnership between the Business Improvement District of Coral Gables and the City of Coral Gables. For details visit them online.

Palo! In Concert

10:00 p.m Friday. The famous Ball & Chain Bar & Liunge present Miami Boheme hosted by Joe Cardona with a live performance by Palo! on the Pineapple Stage. DJ set by Kenyi Succar. PALO! was nominated for a Grammy and a Latin Grammy for their album PALO! Live. They perform their own style of Cuban music they call “Afro-Cuban Funk”. Just think “funky, jazzy salsa”. Listen to Palo! Ball & Chain Bar and Lounge located at 1513 Calle Ocho (SW 8th St), Miami. For more information, call (305) 643-7820 or visit

Saturday, August 10

10th Annual Monica Burguera Foundation Fishing for a Cause Tournament

7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Saturday. The Monica Burguera Foundation Fishing for a Cause Tournament is a one-day, off-shore tournament featuring fishing for dolphin, wahoo, kingfish or tuna. Families can enjoy a Saturday in the pool or by the water. Admission bracelets will be available for purchase day of tournament, Buffet and Award Ceremony Saturday afternoon following the tournament. Trophies will be awarded for the largest fish. Cost is $450.00 per Boat includes four Anglers. If not fishing, you can still join the fun for only: $30.00 per adult for the Pool BBQ, only $15.00 for child for Pool, BBQ and bounce house Contact Mabel Gonzalez in the M.B.F. office at 305-398-4609 for more details. Event takes place at the Key Biscayne Yacht Club located at 180 Harbor Dr in Key Biscayne. You can reach the club at (305) 361-9171

Key Biscayne Farmer’s Market

9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Saturday. Local farmers coming to the Key to sell their fresh goods! Key Biscayne Community Church, 355 Glenridge Road Key Biscayne. For more info call (305) 361-2411 or visit

Power Yoga

9:30 a.m. Saturday. Test yourself. This class is designed to safely build a strong abdominal core through yoga techniques and stretching. Ideal for athletes and those interested in a mentally and physically challenging class. Participants will leave feeling energized and inspired. At the Island Room in the KB Community Center. Fee $9/$15. Key Biscayne Community Center is located at 10 Village Green Way, Key Biscayne. You can reach them at (305) 365-8900 or by visiting

Arts & Crafts

11:00 a.m. Saturday, Get creative and join the Key Biscayne Branch Library for some fun and expert instructors on arts and crafts/ The KB Library is located at 299 Crandon Blvd, Key Biscayne. Visit them online or call (305) 361-6134

Salsa Night Saturdays at Rumbar in the Ritz

7 p.m. to 10 p.m Saturday. The lobby at the Ritz and Rumbar come alive with locals and guests enjoying salsa dancing lessons, choice of one signature cocktail with salsa and guacamole for $12. Domino tables set up. Rumbar at the Ritz is located on 455 Grand Bay Dr, Key Biscayne. For more information, call (305) 365-4500

Event Close to the Island

Mercy Hospital's Annual End of Summer BASH

11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Saturday. Beat the heat and join Mercy Hospital for their Annual Back to School. Cool off at one of the four water slides, or the foam pit for the little ones. Guests will also enjoy face painting, arts & crafts, pony rides, a petting zoo, train rides, and learn with Mercy’s Teddy Bear Clinic. Learn helpful school tips and demostrations from City of Miami Police Department, City of Miami Fire Rescue and the US Coast Guard and make sure not miss the splashtacular grand finale with a City of Miami Firetruck hose hose-soak! It all happens at Mercy Hospital Campus South Shore by the Bay, 3663 S Miami Ave. Call 305-285-2929 for more information or visit.

Back 2 School Summer Jam Volunteer

10:00 a.m. Saturday. You are invited to join Chief Press, The Chief Press Foundation, Key Biscayne Community Foundation, MCI to work together to ensure ALL children and their families are enrolled in meaningful programs this academic school year! There will be a barbecue, games for the entire family, giveaways-uniforms, shoes, and much more and also enjoy a special screening of the BrotherSoul Film “The Bridge” at 3:00 p.m. It all happens at Charles Drew K-8 Center, 1775 NW 60th Street, Miami. For more information, please call Shanika Desir: 786-488-5512

Free Second Saturdays @ PAMM

10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Free admission to the Pérez Art Museum Miami. Explore the museum, learn something new and create art with friends and family during this fun-filled afternoon at the museum. Learn about the present exhibitions, - PAMM is located at 1103 Biscayne Blvd, Miami. For more information, visit them online.

Jazz vocalist Yvette Norwood-Tiger Live!

6:00 to 10:00 p.m. Saturday, Main Stage. Listen the soothing sounds of Yvette Norwood-Tiger performing at the popular Ball & Chain Bar & Lounge. Yvette Norwood-Tiger is a jazz vocalist and recording artist and founder/director of the Palm Beach International Jazz Festival Yvette is a Detroit, Michigan native who hails from a family of musicians, including a father who played guitar and a mother who played drums. You can listen to Yvette before going. Ball & Chain Bar and Lounge located at 1513 Calle Ocho (SW 8th St), Miami. For more information, call (305) 643-7820 or visit

Sunday, August 11

Tai Chi/Qi Gong

8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Sunday. Free Tai Chi/Qi Gong is held on the Village Green, or at the second floor of the Key Biscayne Community Center if inclement weather. Key Biscayne Community Center is located at 10 Village Green Way, Key Biscayne. You can reach them at (305) 365-8900 or by visiting

PickleBall @ KBCC

10:00 a.m. to Noon Sunday. Come alone or with a friend to have some fun at our PickleBall sessions. A recent report by NBC news named pickleball the fastest growing sport in America. In the gym at the KB Community Center. Must register with the front desk. Key Biscayne Community Center is located at 10 Village Green Way, Key Biscayne. You can reach them at (305) 365-8900 or by visiting

Events close to the Island

Bike The Bluff Bike Tour

10:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. Sunday. Dade Heritage Trust invites you to join in on an Urban Miami Bike Tours getting to know the beauty, diversity and history of the Magic City. Learn about new places and historic spaces throughout Miami. Tour begins at Dade Heritage Trust, located at 190 SE 12 Terrace. Riders must bring their own bikes or rent a citibike nearby. Tickets are $5 – $10 and can be purchased from Eventbrite. or call 305-358-9572

Moms + Daughters : Back to School Braid Class

1:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Cost is $25. Enjoy some Mom & Daughter bonding time learning to make that perfect braid with a special class and get ready for those back to school mornings. Presented and held at Blo Blo Dry Bar Brickell. They are located in the Shops of Mary Brickell Village at 900 S Miami Ave, Miami. You can reach them at (305) 374-2565 or by visiting their website.

The Not so Little Prince at the Actor’s Playhouse

5:00 p.m. Sunday. Have you ever wondered what happened to the Little Prince? Return to the world of a beloved classic in the premiere of The Not So Little Prince — a whimsical new one-act opera based on the story of The Little Prince which will take you on a journey through space and time. The Not So Little Prince unfolds against the backdrop of our wondrous universe while you discover a sense of community, responsibility, and sharing! This exciting production features young performers from The Opera Atelier 2019 MOZ-Art Program alongside some of the teaching artists of The Opera Atelier. You can purchase tickets by visiting – Actors Playhouse at the Miracle Theater is located at 280 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables. You can reach them at (305) 444-4181

Note: Before heading out to an event, we suggest calling or visiting the event website listed to verify information. Event info is subject to change without notice by the venue or organizer. .

Submit calendar information to karina@islandernews.com