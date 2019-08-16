What to do this weekend on the island and close by.

Remember that Miami Spice, which features discounts to top restaurants, is now in full swing through September 30th. If you have been waiting for a special occasion to visit your favorite restaurant, this is your chance. On the island, is a great chance to enjoy Lightkeepers. Novecento or Rusty Pelican For a list of 2019 participating restaurants, visit.

Friday August 16

EVENTS ON THE ISLAND…

Domino club

2:00 p.m. Friday. What better way to warm up for the weekend than playing domino with friends. Enjoy an afternoon of Domino. In the Adult Lounge at the KB Community Center. Key Biscayne Community Center is located at 10 Village Green Way, Key Biscayne. You can reach them at (305) 365-8900 or by visiting

Tapas and Happy Hour at Puntino

5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday. Enjoy Tapas drink specials at Puntino, featuring 50% off drinks and an expanded tapas menu under $8.00. Enjoy dishes such as Bruschetta tomato, Kushi Oysters, Grilled Octopus, Shrimp Skewers and Chicken Curry. Punitno Key Biscayne Italian Restaurant is located in the Square Shopping Center at 260 Crandon Blvd, Key Biscayne. You can reach them at 305-361-6252 or visiting them online.

Happy hour at Milanezza.

4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Friday. Finish the week in style with drinks special and 50% off Wine Glass, Draft Beer and Cocktails (Dine-in only). Milanezza is located at 700 Crandon Blvd, Key Biscayne. You can reach them at (305) 646-1001

Happy Hour at Cantina Beach in the Ritz

6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday. It’s Cantina Night at the Ritz! Head over to The Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne at 455 Grand Bay Drive for the celebration, with street food stations and mini margaritas for $5 per item. For more information, call (305) 365-4500 or visit.

What’s better than Rum y Cafecito? When it happens at Rumbar

7:00 p.m. Friday. The fun can be found at the Ritz tonight with Rum y Cafecito at Rumbar in the Ritz featuring half-off cigars, $10 rum and cafecito cocktails, rum & cafecito cocktail cart, a cigar roller and domino table set ups. Live music. Rumbar at the Ritz is located on 455 Grand Bay Dr, Key Biscayne. Call (305) 365-4500 for more information or visit.

Music and Libations at Tumbao.

9:30 p.m. to 2:00 a.m. Friday the party is at Tumbao, Key Biscayne’s Hidden Gem. Popular DI Antonio will rock on music and take your requests. Enjoy a perfect mix of classic and original crafted cocktails by Tumbao’s mixologists which bring to life their history and location, all in a relaxed and fun atmosphere. Tumbao is located in the Key Colony Plaza at 200 Crandon Blvd, Key Biscayne. You can reach them at (305) 365-1242 or by visiting then online.

Live music at Artisian

8:00 p.m. Friday. Back performing tonight is the popular pop group Bacalao Men. No cover show. Artisian Kitchen Bar. 685 Crandon Blvd. For more information call 305-365-6003 or visit - listen to Bacalao Men before you go.

Summer Caliente ar RUMBAR in the Ritz

Late Night Happy Hour on Friday, featuring $5-$8 small bites and two for one Cocktails. Entertainment. $10 signature cocktails and more! Rumbar is located at The Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne, Miami at 455 Grand Bay Drive. For more information, call (305) 365-4500

Events close to the island

Free live music at Bayside Marketplace

Fridays. You can do more than shop, eat or take a cruise on the bay from Bayside Marketplace. The Marina Stage, with the lovely backdrop of Biscayne Bay, is the place to catch free daily live music. Taking its cue from the diverse cultural backgrounds in Miami, band selection varies, from a Brazilian group, Latin sounds, pop, rock, funk and more represented.

Free Friday at the Miami children’s museum

4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday at Miami Children’s Museum Events include interactive activities and crafts and storytelling. Children can also explore hundreds of bilingual, interactive exhibits related to arts, culture, community and communication. Miami Children’s Museum is located in the Watson Island Park at 980 MacArthur Causeway, Miami. You can reach the, at 305-373-5437.

Free entrance to the Institute of Contemporary Art Museum

11:00 a.m.to 7:00 p.m. Friday to Sunday. ICA Miami, in collaboration with the Miami Design District, presents the first public project in the United States by Yona Friedman. Friedman is recognized as one the most important architectural thinkers of the postwar period. 61 NE 41st St, Miami. You can reach them at (305) 373-5437

Umphrey’s McGee at The Fillmore Miami Beach at The Jackie Gleason Theater

7:00 p.m. Friday. Umphrey's McGee is an American rock band originally from South Bend, Indiana. Formed by students at the University of Notre Dame in 1997, UM has continued to add members. The band experiments with many musical styles, including rock, metal, funk, jazz, blues, reggae, electronic, bluegrass, and folk. Performing at The Fillmore Miami Beach at The Jackie Gleason Theater located at 1700 Washington Ave, Miami Beach. To purchase tickets, visit

Coconut Grove Food and Wine Festival

2:00 to 10:00 p.m. Friday A Progressive Stroll within steps of each other starting at The Coconut Grov- e Woman's Club leading to the Mutiny Hotel pool area. Enjoy Live Music, Delicious Restaurant samplings, Fine wine & spirits tastings, Rum Bars, Craft beer, Culinary Demos, Free Kids Zone, Waiters Race. Art exhibit and more. Starts at Coconut Grove Womans Club, 2985 South Bayshore Dr., Coconut Grove. Tickets start at $25 and can be purchased by visiting For more information, visit or call 786-355-4800

Calle 8 Cultural Fridays

7:00 to 11 p.m. Viernes Culturales (Cultural Fridays), Fun for the whole family, a free arts and music festival, takes place on the third Friday of the month. Enjoy and amazing evening in Little Havana! Free trolley service from Mary Brickell Village and Brickell Metrorail Station, every 15 minutes starting at 6:30 p.m. The festival takes place on Southwest Eighth Street — Calle Ocho — between 13th and 17th avenues. For more information call 305-643-5500, email info@viernesculturales.org or visit

Live performance by Zarabanda

10:00 p.m. Friday. As part of Miami Boheme,hosted by Joe Cardona, Ball and Chain Miami presents Zarabanda live performance in the Pineapple Stage. Zarabanda Band emerged in the late ’90s. They were originally contracted as the house band for the Zarabanda restaurant owned by renowned Cuban singer Willy Chirino. Within a few months Chirino was so impressed with how tight the band sounded that he asked them to be his official backing band. Zarabanda traveled with Chirino for a period of 5 years. Ball & Chain Bar and Lounge located at 1513 Calle Ocho (SW 8th St), Miami. For more information, call (305) 643-7820 or visit Listen to Zarabanda before you go.

Saturday, July 17

ON THE ISLAND…

Key Biscayne Farmer’s Market

9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Saturday. Local farmers coming to the Key to sell their fresh goods! Key Biscayne Community Church, 355 Glenridge Road Key Biscayne. For more info call (305) 361-2411 or visit

Power Yoga

9:30 a.m. Saturday. Test yourself. This Power Yoga class is designed to safely build a strong abdominal core through yoga techniques and stretching. Ideal for athletes and those interested in a mentally and physically challenging class. Participants will leave feeling energized and inspired. At the Island Room in the KB Community Center. Fee $9/$15. Key Biscayne Community Center is located at 10 Village Green Way, Key Biscayne. You can reach them at (305) 365-8900 or by visiting

Debris Maze Challenge Plastic Cleaning

10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday. The Debris Maze Challenge is an immersive art experience with mesh walls showcasing debris collected from Biscayne Bay and eco-art from contributing artists. We are building awareness of litter in our oceans and serving as a call-to-action space to reevaluate our relationship with single-use plastic. Free event For registration Crandon Park 6747 Crandon Blvd, Key Biscayne

Erik the Magician at the Key Biscayne Branch Library

11:00 a.m. Saturday. Free. Summer vacation may be over, but the fun is not! Let’s celebrate back-to-school with a magic show sure to entertain the entire family. All ages. At the Key Biscayne Library located at 299 Crandon. For more information call 305.361.6134

VKOC Sunset & Bioluminescence Tour at Virginia Key

7 p.m. Saturday. Catch the sunset behind the beautiful Miami skyline then watch the waters come alive as bio-luminescent plankton light up and delight spectators. Marine glow worms have been very active near the full moon this season. As their courtship heats up magic happens. Watch them light up the water. These are amazing moments. Contact 786-224-4777 or info@vkoc.net Virginia Key Outdoor Center located at 3801 Rickenbacker Causeway, Tickets start at $5 on Eventbrite

Events close to the island

Music Lab for Kids: Making a Theme Song

12.30 to 1.30 p.m. Saturday. Create a theme song for your favorite show, book, or game using GarageBand on iPad. Lesson covers rhythm basics, and kids will get hands-on experimenting with Smart Drums, adding pre-recorded loops, and remixing their theme song. Bring your iPad or we’ll provide one. Recommended for ages 6–12. In the Apple Brickell City Centre store at t 701 S Miami Ave, Miami.

Caribbean Market Day

10 to 6 p.m. Saturday. Little Haiti Cultural Complex and the Caribbean Marketplace present Caribbean Market Day every Saturday from 10 am to 6 pm in the Caribbean Marketplace in Little Haiti and will showcase original Afro-Caribbean entertainment, fashion, cuisine, accessories, jewelry, shoes as well as homeware, natural beauty products, books, music, arts, culture and more. The market is located at 5925 NE 2nd Ave., Miami. Call 305-960-2969 or email for more info. Free event. Register at Eventrbite

Coral Gables weekly walking tour

11 a.m. Saturday. Take a guided walking tour through downtown Coral Gables. Stroll through Coral Gables’ business district to discover local history and architectural heritage. Visit the 1920s Mediterranean style hotels, the first car dealership and an outdoor theater. Tour starts at the Coral Gables Museum, 285 Aragon Ave., and ends at Seasons 52 restaurant at 321 Miracle Mile, where participants may enjoy complimentary signature flatbread. Approximately 1.5 hrs.

Free tour of the Adrienne Arsht Center

Noon, Saturday. The Adrienne Arsht Center offers free tours which lasts approximately one hour. No reservations are required. Tours depart from the lobby of the Sanford and Dolores Ziff Ballet Opera House. You might even see some production happenings if the timing is right.

Sunday, July 21

ON THE ISLAND…

Mack cycle Trilogy Series II Triathlon

4:00 to 10 a.m. Sunday. The Triathlon Trilogy II (Mack Cycle / MultiRace.com The cycling portion of the event will utilize the Rickenbacker Causeway and Crandon Boulevard (in Crandon Park) vehicle travel lanes. The Reverse Traffic Flow MOT will be in place from 4:30 a.m. - 9:30 a.m. The running, swimming, finish and awards ceremony will take place within the Miami Marine Stadium Flex Park and surrounding basin areas, during the hours of 4:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon. 3501 Rickenbacker Causeway. Please allow extra time to reach off-island destinations and return to the Key during this event.

Miami Seaquarium

8 to 12 p.m. Sunday The Cars and Coffee Key Biscayne event. The event is hosted within the Miami Seaquarium's west parking lot.

Tai Chi/Qi Gong

8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Sunday. Free Tai Chi/Qi Gong is held on the Village Green, or at the second floor of the Key Biscayne Community Center if inclement weather. Key Biscayne Community Center is located at 10 Village Green Way, Key Biscayne. You can reach them at (305) 365-8900 or by visiting

PickleBall @ KBCC

10:00 a.m. to Noon Sunday. Come alone or with a friend to have some fun at our PickleBall sessions. A recent report by NBC news named pickleball the fastest growing sport in America. In the gym at the KB Community Center. Must register with the front desk. Key Biscayne Community Center is located at 10 Village Green Way, Key Biscayne. You can reach them at (305) 365-8900 or by visiting

Events close to the island

Miami Design District Family day

1 to 4 p.m. Sunday. Family Day in the Miami Design District. Admission is free. Line-up includes lessons, food, face painting, balloon animals and more. Festivities will be held in the Palm Court Event Space, third floor. 140 NE 39th St, Miami in the Design District. For more information call (305) 722-7100

Hamilton Barkley's Doggie Meet Up!

2:00 to 5:00 p.m. Sunday. Bring your fur buddy and enjoy a beautiful afternoon at Nightlife Brewing Co for Hamilton Barkley's Doggie Meet Up! There will be doggie vendors and a doggie mini market throughout the brewery for a special doggie meet up. Enjoy Happy Hour pricing. Make sure to bring your doggies so they can play and have fun too! Event is Free but you should register at Eventbrite Nightlife Brewing Company is located at 1588 NW 7th Street, Miami. You can reach them at 786-787-BEER.

Free kids’ admission with adult ticket purchase at Miami Seaquarium

Summer’s halfway over but there’s still plenty of time to take advantage of summer deals to fun attractions like the Miami Seaquarium where through Sept. 2 they’re offering free admission for kids ages 3-9 years old with a paid general admission online. Admission tickets must be purchased online

Note: Before heading out to an event, we suggest calling or visiting the event website listed to verify information. Event info is subject to change without notice by the venue or organizer. .

Submit calendar information to karina@islandernews.com