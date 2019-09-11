To swim or not to swim, that is the question

Swimmers are now in the clear to hit the water at Beach Club and Florida Cape. Last Thursday, September 5, the Florida Department of Health in Miami-Dade issued a no-swimming advisory for six area beaches. The issue? Too much poop in the water, tests found.

As of Tuesday, September 10, the advisory is still in effect for Crandon North, Crandon South, and the dog beach along Rickenbacker Causeway.

On a weekly basis since 2002, the state health department has observed water quality at 16 area beaches. This effort, led by Florida Beaches Program, assesses and monitors fecal pollution levels in the water.

The testing checks for enteric bacteria enterococci, bacteria that live in the stomach and intestines. It can cause increased risk of human disease and infections, warns the state public health department.

For more information, visit the Florida Department of Health in Miami-Dade County: