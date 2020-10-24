The deadline to request your ballot for the November 3 is available until 5 p.m. today, Saturday, October 24 at 5 p.m. 10 days before the election.

You can request the ballot be sent to you by clicking here.

You can return your absentee ballot in person at any of the early voting sites. For a complete list of early-voting locations, click here.

The closest early voting location to the island is the Historic Garage located at 3250 S Miami Avenue, Miami, FL 33129. This is the Same property as the old Museum of Science (as you enter on the right-hand side).

You can sign up to track your absentee ballot on your Department of State website. Click here.

Since the early voting sites opened Monday, October 19, and through Friday, Oct 23over 200,000 (202,818) Miami-Dade County voters have cast their ballot in person. At the Historic Garage location, 5,348 voters have exercised their right to vote. For a complete list of votes by location, click here.

For more information and voting resources, click here.