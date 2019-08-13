Happening tomorrow! Coffee with the Fire Chief Lang and Hurricane Preparedness

All are invited to join Key Biscayne Fire Department Chief Eric Lang for coffee, pastries and discussion, followed by a presentation on Hurricane Preparedness and what to do if an emergency evacuation is mandated in Key Biscayne. Wednesday, August 14 from 10:30 to 11:30 in the Key Biscayne Community Center, Adult Lounge, 2nd floor.

Event is Co-Hosted with the Key Biscayne Chamber of Commerce

Please RSVP to Jennifer Miller of the KBFR at jmiller@keybiscayne.fl.gov. For an informational flier with details of the event, or a link to RSVP, visit.