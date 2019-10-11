Still planning that special weekend with the kids? Here are 12 kid-friendly activities to do with the family.

Friday October 11

St Christopher's Pumpkin Patch

11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. (Weekdays 2 to 6 p.m.) The annual St. Christopher’s by the sea Episcopal Church & Montessori School Pumpkin patch, hay bales, popcorn, Country scene, Picture ops and good times! Come buy your pumpkins! All proceeds support our school annual fund. 95 harbor drive.

Free Friday night at the Wolfsonian Museum

6 to 9 p.m., Friday.The Wolfsonian museum offers free admission and free 45-minutes guided tours of its permanent collections or temporary exhibitions. New guides bring different perspectives each week! Free music. The Wolfsonian-FIU is at 1001 Washington Ave., Miami Beach. Phone: (305) 535-1001 or visit

Spooky Adventures at Gold Coast Railroad Museum

6 to 10 p.m. Friday. (Also Saturday). Join us on a Spooky Adventure! -Costume Contest -Games and Activities -Trick or Treat Stations -Haunted Train for Kids and Adults -Paranormal Presentation and much more! Cost: $13. Gold Coast Railroad Museum 12450 SW 152nd, Miami for more information, (305) 253-0063 or to purchase tickets click here.

Saturday, October 12

EcoAction Day at Crandon park (volunteer Day)

9 a.m. to Noon. Saturday. Connect with nature and get down and dirty as a family on this monthly volunteer day! Join trained naturalists in restoring the park and its natural areas with projects that include weed/invasive exotic vegetation removal, planting, mulching, and garbage clean-up. This program meets at the park Nature Center, 6747 Crandon Blvd. To register, click here.

Art & Crafts at the Key Biscayne Public Library

11 to 11.40 a.m. Saturday. Get creative and join us for some fun arts and crafts. Ages 5-12 yrs. Key Biscayne library, 299 Crandon Blvd. For more information contact, 305-361-6134

Bird Walk at Deering Estate

7.30 to 10.30 a.m. Saturday. The Deering Estate is part of the Biscayne Bay IBA (Important Bird Area) recognized as a globally important habitat for the conservation of bird populations. Search for some of the Deering Estate’s estimated 170 resident and migratory bird species. Watch for ibises, herons, egrets and other shorebirds in and around the shallow coastal waters. Bird Walks are seasonal, held generally on the 2nd Saturday a month, October through May. Cost: $15 per person, tickets purchased upon entry to the event. Free for Deering Estate Foundation Members. Deering Estate 16701 SW 72 Ave Palmetto Bay. Please meet at the Visitor Center. For more details call 305-235-1668 ext. 233 or 282.

Family Day on Aragon: Movie, museum, books

10.30 a.m. Saturday. Story time at Books & Books., movies and more. Family Day on Aragon is a culturally rich, inexpensive family fun featuring beloved classics and new favorites for all to enjoy. Showing this week is Belle and Sebastian, a beautiful story of friendship, a boy named Sebastian finds his soul mate in a stray dog named Belle and together they attempt to foil a Nazi plan to capture French resistance fighters. Tickets are only $5 general admission and free for children 12 & under with a free small popcorn and soda. Click here to purchase tickets. In partnership with Books & Books and Coral Gables Museum. It all happens at 265 Aragon Ave, Coral Gables

Fall Festival at Little Farm

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The pumpkin patch is decorated for Fall with many pumpkins to choose from and numerous photo opportunities. $10 entry, children 1 and under free. The entry fee includes pony rides for all children, a petting area open to all, a tour of the farm and butterfly garden at 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. that includes milking a goat and hand feeding some of the animals. Number of children on the premises limited to 150, first come first served basis. Proceeds benefit the Prader-Willi Foundation. 13401 SW 224 St.,Goulds. (305) 258-3186.

Roars, S'mores, & Snores Campout, Halloween edition

6 p.m. Saturday (Breakfast on Sunday, 9.30 a.m.) Bring your own tent and don't miss out on this spooktacular night at Zoo Miami! Spooky stories by the campfire, trick or treating, a special night tour, and other activities are sure to thrill you in preparation for the Halloween celebration. Camp setup begins at 6:00 p.m. on Saturday evening and the adventure continues until 9:30 a.m. on Sunday. A light breakfast and a full day of zoo admission on Sunday are included. For more information Phone: 305-255-5551 For more information, click here.

Luminosa Miami Chinese Lantern Festival

5 to 10 p.m. Saturday. Luminosa is the 2019 Chinese Lantern Festival, now in its second week. This is guaranteed to be the most extraordinary LED exhibition in Miami. South Florida has a big suprise this year, teaming up with Jungle Island & Zigong Lantern Group, the industry leader, and world-renowned Chinese Lantern Festival group. The event goes through January 8, 2020. Jungle Island 1111 Parrot Jungle Trl, Miami. Visit here for tickets and information or call (305) 400-7000.

Sunday, October 13

Healthy Kids Running Series Key Biscayne- Fall Season

4.30 p.m. Sunday. Sign up early because the series registration will be limited. The $35 series registration includes ALL 5 races, dry fit shirt, series medal and more! Race Dates (Sundays): October 13th, October 27th, November 3rd and November 17th

Distances by grade:

2-3 year old - 50 yard dash

4-5 year old - 75 yard dash

Kindergarten & 1st grade: 1/4 mile

2nd & 3rd grade: 1/2 mile

4th-8th grade: 1 mile

Race Location: Village of Green Park - Key Biscayne

To register online click here

Chabad of Key Biscayne Sukkot party celebration

6.15 p.m. Sunday. Come with your family to enjoy a community dinner under the sukkah! will be accompanied by a special balloon show for the kids who will be able to decorate the sukkah with the balloons!, also will be hosting a great dessert’ buffet for kids, and fun for the whole family. The Chabad of Key Biscayne is located at 101 Harbor Drive in Key Biscayne. For more information and reservations, call (305) 365-6744

