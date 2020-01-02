Last weekend before kids go back to school; send them back smiling by creating a fun weekend. Here are nine great kids and family friendly activities.

Friday, January 3

NICKELODEON SLIME CITY

Noon to 9 p.m. Friday, through January 20. Nickelodeon is giving kids and families the chance to see, feel and get doused in its iconic green goo at Slime City Miami, an immersive experience dedicated to all things slime. Kids and grownups alike will have the opportunity to create and customize their own slime and receive Nickelodeon’s ultimate honor– getting slimed! The installation will take visitors on an experiential slime-filled adventure throughout a unique 20,000 square-foot space that features an array of shareable insta-worthy, slime-tastic moments for the whole family. At Aventura Mall 19501 Biscayne Blvd. Miami. For more information and tickets, click here.

Free Riverside Circus at the Wharf Miami

Noon. Friday through Sunday. The popular Wharf Miami set along the Miami River offers a close up view of one of the city’s most traversed waterways and for the next few days, a three-ring circus. For these days, the Wharf is transformed into a Riverside Circus. The non-stop entertainment includes: Clowns, Stilt-walkers, Jugglers, Acrobats, Magicians, Face painters, Dancers, Mimes. For details and RSVP, click here.

Charlie and the Chocolate factory

8 p.m. Friday. Running through Sunday, Jan 5. Roald Dahl's amazing tale is now Miami’s golden ticket! It's the perfect recipe for a delectable treat: songs from the original film, including "Pure Imagination," "The Candy Man," and "I've Got a Golden Ticket," alongside a toe-tapping and ear-tickling new score from the songwriters of Hairspray. Willy Wonka is opening his marvelous and mysterious chocolate factory...to a lucky few. That includes Charlie Bucket, whose bland life is about to burst with color and confection beyond his wildest dreams. He and four other golden ticket winners will embark on a mesmerizing joyride through a world of pure imagination. Now's your chance to experience the wonders of Wonka like never before – get ready for Oompa-Loompas, incredible inventions, the great glass elevator, and more, more, more at this everlasting showstopper! At ZIFF BALLET OPERA HOUSE in The Adrienne Arsht Center, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami. For tickets click here.

Other days and times:

Saturday, January 4 shows at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Sunday, January 5 shows at 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Laser Fridays at Frost Planetariums

7 p.m. Friday. Rock and roll under the Frost Planetariums 67-foot dome to the popular and iconic tunes from Pink Floyd to Daft Punk, and from Beyonce to the Beatles, we’re fusing music from some of the greatest artists of our time with old-school laser light visuals—all under the Planetarium’s 67-foot dome. Music changes with each show. Frost Museum, 1101 Biscayne Blvd. Miami. For more information, click here or call (305) 434-9600.

Saturday, January 4

Furry Tales at KB Library

10.30 a.m. to Noon. Saturday. Read your favorite story aloud to a certified therapy dog! Reading to a therapy dog helps improve literacy skills and boost confidence. You may bring your own book or choose one from the library collection. Key Biscayne Library, 299 Crandon Blvd. For more information, call (305) 361-6134

Kids Storytime and Crafts

10 a.m. Saturday. Bring the family to Books & Books for free Storytime and Craft programs. Children of all ages are invited with their parents to read a book, browse the shelves of this delightful book store and have some literary fun with the crew. You can also stay for lunch at the cafe at Books & Books, 265 Aragon Avenue. For information, call 305.442.4408 or click here.

Healthy Kids Day at Miami Children's Museum

11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Celebrate National Heart Month. Jump, skip, and hop into the New Year with games, activities, and entertainment that will get you moving, learning and living healthier! Learn some great cooking tips in our Healthy Cooking Sessions, practice your yoga moves, and see how important doctor visits are with our dolly checkups. Join Florida KidCare for a special workshop, visit with Baptist Health, and learn from other healthy resources. Enjoy the benefits of laughter through our comical stage performances, and release your creativity in our Art Studio.Miami children’s museum 980 MacArthur Causeway, Miami. For more information visit the Museum online

Zoovies - Jurassic Park

7 p.m. Saturday. Calling all kids (and kids at heart)! You're invited to Zoo Miami's Zoovies!

Bring your chairs or blankets and join in for a showing of the dinosaur classic movie Jurassic Park. Gate opens at 6:30 p.m.. Hot dogs, popcorn and beverages will be available for purchase. Zoo Miami, 12400 SW 152 St. Miami. 305- 251-0400. For more information, click here.

Sunday, January 5

Three King’s Celebration

4 to 6 p.m. Sunday. Join eXpats Club to celebrate the arrival of the Three Kings with roscon, a typical food from Spain that is eaten for breakfast, and hot chocolate. Key Biscayne Civic Center (next to the Christmas tree) Adults $10/ Children up to 5 years old $5. For tickets and more information, click here.

Note: Before heading out to an event, we suggest calling or visiting the event website listed to verify information. Event info is subject to change without notice by the venue or organizer. .

Have an event or know about an event around the island you would like to feature? A new course, happy hour, Art gallery showcase, outdoors activity or new opening? Help us spread the word… Send your event information to karina@islandernews.com – Subject line of email should