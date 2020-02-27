Weekend is almost here. Plan that perfect Family weekend with this Lucky-Seven-Pack of activities kids, and parents, are sure to enjoy!

Friday, February 28

16th Annual History & Heritage Festival

5 p.m. Friday Kick-Off. Celebrate the 16th Annual Marjory Stoneman Douglas History & Heritage Festival at Crandon Park. Hosted by Marjory Stoneman Douglas Biscayne Nature Center. Crandon Park, North Beach Entrance. The festival runs through Sunday March, 1. Free and open to the public. For more information, click here.

Saturday, February 29

Kids Research environment & wildlife

10 a.m. Saturday. K.R.E.W. is a monthly program where kids work on projects surrounding topics of environment and wildlife. Jungle Island’s educators will guide the K.R.E.W members through a project that teaches kids lessons they will remember for life. Our one-hour program is intended for elementary school children and their parents, at no cost. Simply show up call yourself an official Jungle Island K.R.E.W. member! Jungle island, 1111 parrot Jungle Trail, Miami. For more information and tickets click here.

Happy Birthday Dr. Seuss

10:30 a.m. Saturday. Celebrate Dr. Seuss’s birthday and help others! We are asking attendees to bring the perfect gift: a gently used children’s book for other kids who don’t have copies of their own. Come dressed as your favorite Dr. Seuss character, and join us for arts & crafts, reading, and lots of fun! Drop your gently used books in the Read to learn bin. Books & Books, 265 Aragon Ave, Coral Gables. For more locations, click here.

Miami Beach Youth Music Festival 2020

3 to 11 p.m. Saturday. In partnership with The Rhythm Foundation, the City of Miami Beach is hosting its Fourth Annual Youth Music Festival and is looking for eager talent to take center stage at the North Beach Bandshell on Saturday, February 29, 2020. North Beach Bandshell, 7275 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach. For more information click here.

Jurassic Night Adventures

8 p.m. Saturday. Dinosaurs are here!!! They have arrived at Zoo Miami, come see these prehistoric creatures! A Zoo Safari guide will take you on a journey to find over 10 species of dinosaurs while keeping you safe from that pesky T-Rex that keeps trying to snack on visitors. Make sure you wear comfortable shoes in case we have to make a quick getaway during this 45-minute walking tour. Miami Zoo 12400 SW 152 St. Miami. For registration, and more information, click here.

Sunday, March 1

Teachers FREE Admission month at Miami Seaquarium

10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. March 1st marks the return of the Totally Teachers month! Until Marh 29, teachers and school employees will receive FREE to Miami Seaquarium. Teachers and school employees’ also will receive a 50% discount for up to four guests, so the whole family can join in on the fun. Private and Public-School Teachers and employees must show a valid school ID card or pay stub along with a picture ID to obtain free admission.. Miami Seaquarium, 4400 Rickenbacker Causeway Key Biscayne. For more information click here.

Museum of Illusions MIAMI'S 3D ART MUSEUM

10 a.m. Sunday, with time slots every hour. Experience breath-taking, interactive 3D illusions in Miami's new family-friendly museum. Have fun and take memorable photos with family and friends alongside art inspired by popular culture, history, nature, Miami culture, and so much more! Challenge your perceptions and engage your imagination with illusions created by artists around the globe at the Museum of Illusions Miami. Flash photography is encouraged! Museum of Illusions is located at 536 Lincoln Road, Miami Beach. For more information, call 888-718-4253 opt 1, or for tickets, click here.

Note: Before heading out to an event, we suggest calling or visiting the event website listed to verify information. Event info is subject to change without notice by the venue or organizer.

