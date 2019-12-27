Kids off from school. Family visiting? Need some help trying to decide what to do this weekend? Here are 8 kids and family friendly activities to keep the kids and visitors busy and happy and a special Kids New Year’s Eve Celebration on Tuesday!

Saturday, December 28

Tastes of Miami, Food and Music festival

11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday through Monday, Dec 30. At Miami Seaquarium. Latin & Caribbean food and music festival, Tastes of Miami. The colorful and energetic festival showcases an array of Latin & Caribbean food, music, dance, arts and crafts. You can practice your dance moves – including Salsa and Zumba - with some of the best dance instructors. Miami Seaquarium is open every day from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Admission to the Tastes of Miami activities is included with Park admission 4400 Rickenbacker Cswy. For tickets and more information click here.

Pinecrest Gardens Nights of Lights

6 to 9 p.m. Tonight (Friday) through January 1st. Nights of Lights features more than 60 glittering and larger than life light holiday-themed installations. Sing along with carolers. Eat yummy treats, and enjoy magical stories by storytellers and puppeteers. The park transforms into a winter wonderland dotted by thousands of twinkling holiday lights that go up, through and around the whimsical botanical landscape. $5 online & $7 at the Gate; Children under 2 years, free. For more information call (305) 669-6990, or click here. Pinecrest Gardens is located at 11000 SW 57th Avenue, Pinecrest.

Night Garden at Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden

6 to 10 p.m. Tonight (Saturday) through January 11th. The Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden transforms into The Night Garden, an enchanted, illuminated experience full of fantasy and wonderment where things like the Wise Talking Tree, Archimedes and Flying Fairies come to life. Marvel at unbelievable live effects such as holographic butterflies, the all-new AR augmented reality Fairy Quest and multiple acres of dazzling magic. Topping the experience is a delightful selection from some of Miami’s best restaurants. Click here to purchase tickets. Located at 10901 Old Cutler Road, Miami.

Hanukkah Factory / Oy to the World of creation!

Tours start at 11 a.m. and run through 11 p.m. This Hanukkah pop-up experience will celebrate the festival of lights. It will feature multiple themed rooms such as Gelty Pleasures Room, I love you a Latke Room, Bubbies Kitchen Room, Judah Maccabees Room and of course, the Dreidels in Dreamland Room, each providing unique interactive experiences, and a dedicated Hanukkah-themed life-size game room. There is also a Menorah Madness treasure hunt that will take guests throughout the entire venue. Tickets for the self guided tours are $18-25. Hanukkah Factory is located at 8770 SW 131st St., Miami. To purchase tickets, click here.

CANDYTOPIA. Welcome to the Candy Kingdom of your dreams

9 a.m. (early opening Saturday and Sunday). Welcome to Candytopia, where colossal candyfloss constructions meld with a tantalizing taffy twistedness! Explore a sprawling sanctuary of confectionary bliss, with over a dozen carefully curated and crafted rooms and environments. Be showered in confetti by candy-coated unicorn pigs, or swim in a pool of 300,000 marshmallows! Discover the sweets of Candytopia with 9 samples of candy items throughout the experience including chocolate truffles and bags of gummi bears. If you ever dreamed of nibbling your way through Candyland or scoring a Golden Ticket, then this is the event for you. Candytopia is a limited engagement! At Aventura Mall. 19501 Biscayne Boulevard Spc 2976, Miami. For tickets and information, click here.

Sunday, December 29

Free Family Day at MDC MOAD

1 to 4 p.m. Sunday. The Miami Dade College Museum of Art + Design in the Freedom tower has a free Family Day this, the last Sunday of the month. This event features artist-led workshops, interactive gallery tours, and other activities. Family programs are tailored for children ages five to 12 and their families or adult companions. MOAD MDC’s Family Days are designed to enhance your experience of the museum’s current exhibitions, as well as Miami Dade College’s Special Collections Galleries at the Freedom Tower, 600 Biscayne Blvd. For more information, click here.

Home Alone. Free movie in Wynwood.

7 p.m. Sunday. Who doesn’t love a free movie? Independent film theater O-Cinema invites you to the Wynwood Film Series, monthly pop-up screenings in partnership with the Wynwood Business Improvement District (BID). Today enjoy a special screening of the classic holiday film Home Alone starring Macaulay Culkin, Joe Pesci, Daniel Stern and Catherine O’Hara. Wynwood Marketplace, 2250 NW 2 Ave. Miami. For more information, click here.

Tuesday, December 31

Miami Children’s Museum’s Noon Year’s Eve, Dec. 31.

11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday. Get ready to ring in the New Year (a few hours early) with a countdown at Noon and the biggest and best balloon and confetti drop in Miami! Toast to the New Year with chocolate milk from the Florida Dairy Farmers, and dress up for the occasion with our accessory giveaways (while supplies last). After the balloon drop, stick around for fun activities to help you continue the celebrations. Arrive by 11:30 am for the balloon drop at noon!. Sponsored in part by Florida Dairy Farmers. The Museum will be closing at 4:00 pm. Tickets are $15 for Florida residents and $20 for all others. 980 MacArthur Causeway, Miami. For more information, visit the museum online or call 305-373-5437.

Note: Before heading out to an event, we suggest calling or visiting the event website listed to verify information. Event info is subject to change without notice by the venue or organizer.

