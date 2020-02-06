The weekend is upon us, time to plan! Here are seven fun and educational activities kids will enjoy!

Friday, February 7

Mummenschanz: you & me

7:30 p.m. Friday. Swiss based theater troupe Mummenschanz has been dazzling audiences worldwide with their highly imaginative visual theatre for the past 45 years, including a three-year run on Broadway. Their work blends puppetry, humor, circus, masks and movement to create a visually stunning spectacle that sparks the imagination and entertains all ages. Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts,1300 Biscayne Blvd, Miami. For tickets, click here.

Stray Kids

7:30 pm. Friday. Stray Kids World Tour 'District 9 : Unlock' in Miami. Stray Kids is a South Korean boy band formed by JYP Entertainment through the 2017 reality show of the same name. The group is composed of eight members: Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin, and I.N. Performance at Watsco Center at the University of Miami, 1245 Dauer Drive, Coral Gables. For tickets, click here.

Saturday, February 8

Sensory Friendly Saturdays

9 to 11 a.m. Saturday. Miami Children’s Museum offers a sensory friendly experience for children with disabilities and their families. Explore the Museum in a sensory modified and supportive setting with limited admission, as well as lowered sound and lighting. Enjoy a sensory friendly stage performance and participate in a variety of sensory based activities. Goal is to provide each child the opportunity to engage in social interactions and improve the processing, modulation and regulation of sensory input to increase their understanding of and participation in a natural environment. If you require accommodations to attend this event, please call 305-373-5437 Ext. 130. Admission to Sensory this Saturday is FREE with RSVP. Miami Children’s Museum, 980 MacArthur Causeway, Miami. To RSVP your child, you can email sensorysaturday@miamichildrensmuseum.org

Coral Gables Art Festival KidsFest

10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Kid Fest is a festival within a festival. Kid Fest is located at the 6th Annual Miami/Coral Gables Festival of the Arts. Featuring over 400 fine art exhibitors along with fine craft, food, beverages. At Kid Fest its all for kids; we have kid art, kid entertainment, kid, food and of course kid fun - and the best part it's all free both the art festival and Kid Fest with your registration. 355 Alhambra Cir, Coral Gables. To register click here.

Sunday, February 9

Dinosaur Adventure

9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Dinosaur Adventure is North America's newest and most advanced traveling Dinosaur exhibit featuring realistic, life-sized dinosaurs that come alive with their life-like movement and roars. Learn about the most popular dinosaurs -Tyrannosaurus, Triceratops, Diplodocus, Velociraptor, and explore the Triassic, Jurassic, and Cretaceous time periods.

Get up close and personal with a moving 40-foot T-Rex, partake in our many photo ops including dinosaur riding, and see what it's like when Dinosaur Adventure's Copycatasaurus imitates your every move! DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Miami Airport and Convention Center 711 Northwest 72nd Avenue, Miami. For tickets and additional show times, click here.

Key Biscayne Children’s Business Fair

1 to 4 p.m. Sunday. The event’s objective is to motivate young entrepreneurs, ages 8 to 16, to create marketable projects or products and learn the value and market acceptance of their ideas. Kids develop marketing and sales strategies, and interact with customers, during the business fair. More than 50 booths will be offer kid-created products. Key Biscayne Community Church, 365 Glenridge Road For more information, click here.

Classical Music Concert Performed by UM’s Stamps Woodwind Quintet

5 p.m. Sunday. The Village of Key Biscayne and Key Biscayne Community Foundation present the 2019 Winter Music Concert Series. In this performance, UM’s Stamps Woodwind Quintet. Island Room. Free and open to the public. KB Community Center.

Note: Before heading out to an event, we suggest calling or visiting the event website listed to verify information. Event info is subject to change without notice by the venue or organizer. .

Have an event or know about an event around the island you would like to feature? A new course, happy hour, Art gallery showcase, outdoors activity or new opening? Help us spread the word… Send your event information to karina@islandernews.com – Subject line of email should read: Calendar submission