Timely... Coffee with the Fire Chief
The Key Biscayne Community Center and Key Biscayne Chamber of Commerce recently co-hosted a morning get together for residents to learn about hurricane preparedness from Key Biscayne Fire Chief Eric Lang, a timely reminder with Key Biscayne being in the projected track of Tropical Storm Dorian.
Handouts were given, questions were answered, and the following guidelines were covered:
- Evacuation orders come from the Miami-Dade County Mayor’s office, not local officials.
- If you evacuate, verify the construction materials of the building where you are sheltering.
- Avoid wooden structures.
- Most Miami hotels are along the coast and not suitable for evacuation.
- After a powerful storm, power may be out for several weeks. Fuel and food supplies could afterwards run low and difficult to restock.
- Consider staying away for the time it takes to get utilities up and running. Do not rush back.
- Village officials will do whatever is necessary to preserve safety and law and order including calling in the National Guard if necessary.
- Plan Ahead.