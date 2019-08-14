Message by Mayor Michael W. Davey

(August 14, 2019 @ 5:30 p.m.)

This morning, at approximately 6:00 a.m., we experienced a senseless and tragic act of gun violence on the Rickenbacker Causeway when a cyclist was shot during an altercation with a man riding on a motorcycle. The injured man was transported to Ryder Trauma Center where, unfortunately, he died later in the day.

I am very sorry to have to be reporting on this morning's event, but I want to take a moment to commend our Village's law enforcement personnel who were first on the scene and worked closely together with the City of Miami and Miami-Dade County throughout this emergency event.

Miami Police temporarily diverted inbound traffic lanes (coming into the Key) to the outbound traffic lanes. We are fortunate to have the public safety personnel that we have, as well as, to have the tremendous working relationships with the City of Miami and Miami-Dade County.

Separately, I would like to thank the Village's professional staff and local supporters for all the efforts that took place during this critical emergency event. It was reassuring to know our Village was safe and fully operational.