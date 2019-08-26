Tropical Storm Dorian Alert #1

Village Officials Monitoring Storm; Preparations Are Underway

Village officials are monitoring Tropical Storm Dorian and implementing storm preparations.

Key Biscayne is within the 5-day cone of uncertainty for a possible tropical storm or hurricane as of August 26, 2019 at 5:00 p.m.

Now is the time to review your family hurricane plan and gather supplies.

If you or a family member have special needs, consult with your doctor now and determine what you will do if an evacuation order is given.

Each person and family should have an evacuation plan which must include one of the following:

Leave town; Go to a family or friends house; Go to a nearby shelter, as a last resort; or Go to a hotel that is outside of an evacuation zone.

Tip: Hotels may cancel reservations if they are in an evacuation zone. Be sure to discuss this when you make a booking.

The Village strongly encourages all residents to closely monitor the National Weather Service which is responsible for issuing the watches and warnings.