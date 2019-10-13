No Contact with Water advisory issued for beaches, marinas located in Virginia Key, Key Biscayne and Fisher Island

The Miami-Dade Water and Sewer Department has issued PRECAUTIONARY NO CONTACT WITH WATER ADVISORY for beaches in Key Biscayne, Fisher Island, and Virginia Key.

This is due to a power outage at treatment plant resulted in approximate 100,000 gallons of fully treated and chlorinated effluent entered surface water.

Below is the complete advisory from WASD. You may also read it by clicking here.

(MIAMI, October 12, 2019) A temporary electrical power outage at the Miami-Dade Water and Sewer Department (WASD)’s Central District Wastewater Treatment Plant resulted in an overflow of fully treated, chlorinated effluent from the plant’s pump station into the waterway immediately adjacent to the facility, otherwise known as shrimp lagoon.

WASD staff switched the plant to generator power and within an hour had reset the pump station, however approximately 100,000 gallons of the fully treated, chlorinated effluent entered surface water.

As a result, a precautionary No Contact with Water Advisory is being issued to avoid recreational water activities including swimming, fishing and boating for all beaches within Virginia Key, Key Biscayne and Fisher Island.

Signage has been posted in the affected areas.

The Florida Department of Health in Miami-Dade County and the Department of Regulatory and Economic Resources are testing the posted waters and the advisory remains in effect until two consecutive days of clear testing occur after repairs are completed.

It is the priority of the Miami-Dade Water and Sewer Department to provide safe, reliable service to its customers. For additional information about Department services and programs, visit the WASD website.