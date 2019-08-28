Village Officials Continue to Monitor the Storm
Does your family have a hurricane plan?
Key Biscayne is still within the 5-day cone of uncertainty for a possible tropical storm or hurricane as of August 27, 2019 according to the 5:00 a.m. National Hurricane Center advisory.
Make sure the following categories are covered as part of your family hurricane plan:
- Emergency evacuation plan
- Kits and supplies checklist
- Pet preparedness
- Tree preparations
- Find a shelter in place
For more information on how to prepare before a storm, click HERE. Monitor the storm by visiting the National Hurricane Center website.