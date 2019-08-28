Village Officials Continue to Monitor the Storm

Does your family have a hurricane plan?

Key Biscayne is still within the 5-day cone of uncertainty for a possible tropical storm or hurricane as of August 27, 2019 according to the 5:00 a.m. National Hurricane Center advisory.

Make sure the following categories are covered as part of your family hurricane plan:

Emergency evacuation plan

Kits and supplies checklist

Pet preparedness

Tree preparations

Find a shelter in place

For more information on how to prepare before a storm, click HERE. Monitor the storm by visiting the National Hurricane Center website.