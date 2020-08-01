As of the 5 a.m. update from the National Hurricane Center, Hurricane Isaias was moving on a northwestward track at 10 mph, with winds of 75-80 mph with higher gusts. The new forecast track has been adjusted slightly to the east and is slower than the previous 11 p.m. track

According to forecasters, Isaias is currently dealing with a westerly vertical shear and dry air and this combination should prevent any more intensification and, while Isaias should is remain a hurricane as it passes near the eastern Florida coast, a slight weakening should occur.

The Tropical Storm Warning for Metropolitan Miami-Dade issued at 5 p.m. last night remains in place. According to NOAA, wind threat has decreased for the area from the previous advisory, now expected. With the latest local forecast calling for below tropical storm force wind forecast of 20-30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

NOAA calls the potential impact to South Florida, “Limited”, with damage likely to porches, awnings, carports and unsecured lightweight objects blown about.

