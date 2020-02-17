Trans-Atlantic sailing voyage an unforgettable experience for local sailor

Battling enormous seas that challenged her will to succeed, Key Biscayne resident Christina Bracken did what some would consider the unthinkable -- sailing across the Atlantic Ocean in a life-changing adventure that left her with a new perspective and an experience most people couldn’t imagine in their wildest dreams.

On the eve of the Miami International Boat Show, the German native re-lived the tale of her 2,983 mile transatlantic journey in 1986.

“It was the most awe inspiring sensation,” Bracken recalled. “You get a deep sense of perspective, a sense of vastness and self-reliance. It also gives you a feeling of confidence and accomplishment.”

The journey began when Bracken was between jobs, filled with wanderlust, and open to the idea of literally expanding her horizons.

A friend called and suggested Bracken visit her boyfriend, who was in the Canary Islands preparing to sail around the world.

The then 24-year-old bought a one-way ticket and had to search two different harbors before locating Raiener Altmann, who welcomed her aboard his vessel, officially beginning a vacation she would never forget.

“We decided we would sail around the Canary Islands for a week or two before he took off for his trip around the world,” said Bracken, adding that Altman was an experienced sailor who’d navigated boats all his life.

“He said ‘Why don’t you just come with me.’ I didn’t have a pressing reason (not to), so I said ‘Ok, let’s do it.’ ”

It was that simple -- throwing caution to the wind. The two set sail aboard a 39-toot Dutch-made 39-foot Beister sail boat named Tonga, en route to Martinique, a nearly 3,000 mile journey across the Atlantic.

“We didn’t have any modern equipment,” Bracken recalled with a laugh. “We had a cool box … where we kept fresh fruit. We had a bunch of canned food and water. We didn’t have gallons of water in bottles because bottled water wasn’t a thing back then. We just had five- or 10-liter cans, kind of like you put gasoline in. And the boat itself has a water tank to wash (with).”

Realizing they would need both carbs and protein to survive, they had brought ravioli, sardines and dry bread that wouldn’t quickly go bad.

“We set sail from the Canary Islands. We would follow the trade winds from east to west. In those days we didn’t have GPS. We had satellite navigation,” Bracken said, explaining the harrowing nature of the trip. “You basically follow the winds and depending on how the currents are and how steady the wind is you wind up going a little future north or south.”

Along the way, the erstwhile sailing companions encountered an unforgettable weather event that tested both their courage and sailing capabilities.

“We ran into a big storm and (Reiner) wasn’t sure we would make it. That was pretty hairy,” said Bracken, admitting to feeling “reasonably comfortable with Reiner because I knew he had sailed all his life.”

Most terrifying was the size of the swells -- house-high waves that come from behind. ‘The waves would come up like a wall behind you and you’re sure it’s going to flip your boat over and that will be it.”

But the sailors worked together and weathered the storm, continuing on in what would be a 23 day journey.

Of course, there were also many beautiful moments along the way.

For example, the time a bird landed on the mast. “We were literally in the middle of the Atlantic and all of a sudden a bird lands on your mast for example, and you’re thinking, ‘Where did you come from?’ ”

They sailed through a swarm of flying fish, many of whom landed on the deck. “We (had) to throw them back. That was beautiful.”

Finally, nearly three weeks into the trip, the pair made it to Martinique, a place Bracken had never seen. “It was super different,” she recalled, noting she’d never seen palm trees, iguanas or other elements of the exotic tropical island.

“It was February, so it was carnival season,,” she recalled. “Everybody was dancing in the streets.”

Unfortunately, Bracken did not bring a camera on the trip, leaving her without any photographic evidence of the extraordinary journey. “I don’t even have a single photo.”

But her memories remain vivid. “It was a wow moment to get a glimpse of what your world could be beyond what you knew.”

The adventure served as a catalyst for Bracken, leading her to worldwide travel as a successful entrepreneur who has lived in Europe, Asia and North America.