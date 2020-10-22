Starting high school isn’t an easy endeavor, and it isn’t supposed to be, especially when you’re changing schools. This isn’t a close-kept secret. Every coming of age movie for the past decade is built on some outsider starting a new part of their lives, and every other aspect of their high school experience making it as difficult as possible. Still, despite the movies I was raised on, it’s remarkably easy.

Maybe Palmer Trinity School is an exception, but I haven’t been picked on, the teachers don’t seem to have it out for me, and a Regina George archetype has yet to emerge to challenge me. It does go without saying, however, that I and every other student have been facing a different kind of obstacle; one that is much more long-term and daunting than any clique could be.

COVID-19 has been officially declared a pandemic since March, but because of poor management on an international scale, its impact is still being felt by people everywhere. Some have suffered financially, others have lost loved ones. In my, more trivial, case, traditional school has been altered. There have been changes, but then again, I don’t know much about high school. Maybe it’s the norm for a school to ease from 25% capacity to 50%, to almost 100% next week. Maybe it’s common for everyone to wear masks all the time, and sanitize. Maybe teachers are often behind a screen. What would I know? But something tells me it’s not.

Somewhat surprisingly, I don’t have many complaints. My school has handled the pandemic in remarkably mature fashion. Masks don’t bother me. And the worst thing I’ve experienced is having to wake up at 5 a.m. to catch the bus.

But, hey, it’s as good a time as any to become a morning person, isn’t it?

Isabel Papp is an 8th grader at Palmer Trinity and an intern with Islander News