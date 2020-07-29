In a video message, Village Mayor Mike Davey raised concerns that the tropical system, forecasted to become Tropical Storm Isaias by Thursday morning and impact portions of South Florida, including Key Biscayne, over the weekend, could cause “localized flooding” since the rains from the storm would coincide with the “exacerbated high tide” associated with the full moon taking place Monday August 3rd.

Davey also expressed his support for placing the $100 Million Bond referendum on the November 3rd ballot. Davey said, “I fully support putting this referendum out to the people.”

“I’m a proponent of general obligation bonds” said Davey, as they create “another tool” for the village to finance significant infrastructure and resiliency projects.

As of 5 p.m. Wednesday, Tropical Cyclone Nine was still forecasted to become a Tropical Storm by Thursday morning. According to the Weather Underground website, “the system may be closer to acquiring a well-defined center.”

The next advisory is due at 11 p.m. Wednesday evening.