As forecasted Monday, a disturbance spinning over the Atlantic organized on Tuesday and at 5 p.m. was named Tropical Depression 11, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Forecasters expect it to strengthen into a tropical storm.

If it does, it will become Tropical Storm Josephine, which would break the early-season record for a J-named storm. The current record belongs to Jose, which developed on Aug. 22, 2005.

That 2005 hurricane season is the present record holder for the most named storms at 28. It also holds the record for early-season formation records for the "K-storm," which was Katrina on Aug. 24.

Depression 11 is moving to the west-northwest at 16 mph and is located 1,450 miles to the east of the Lesser Antilles with on Tuesday. The system's maximum sustained winds were 35 mph.

