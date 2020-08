As of 5 a.m. Friday, Tropical Depression 13 remained disorganized, moving west-northwestward 18 mph.

Tropical Storm Watch has been issued for the southeastern Bahamas and the Turks and Caicos Islands, Puerto Rico, Vieques and Culebra, as well as U.S. & British Virgin Islands.

The new forecast track has shifted a bit southward from the previous track, but it is forecasted to become Hurricane Laura by Tuesday.

