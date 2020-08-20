The Thursday 5 a.m. advisory National Hurricane Center showed Tropical Depression 13, forecasted to become Tropical Storm Laura later this week.

The system is moving WNW at over 20 mph with wind of up to 35 mph.

Depression 13 is expected to move near or north of the northern Leeward Islands by late Friday and near or north of the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico on Saturday.

Forecasters say the environment looks generally favorable for strengthening, with tropical storm conditions in the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico Friday night and Saturday.

On its current track, the system is expected to impact portions of Florida as Tropical Storm Laura sometime early next week.

You may read the National Hurricane Center’s advisory here.