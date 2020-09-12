Tropical Depression 19 makes landfall, soaks South Florida. Flood watch in effect

Tropical Depression 19 made landfall Saturday morning near Blackpoint Marina in South Dade.

At 11 a.m. the center of TD-19 was moving across the state at 9 mph, with a West-NW turn expected later today and on the present track the center is forecast to move over the Gulf of Mexico later today and Sunday and become Tropical Storm Sally later today or tonight.

The system is forecast to become a hurricane by late Monday.

The National Weather Service in Miami has issued a flood watch for all of South Florida, warning of the high risk of rip currents for all Atlantic beaches. Isolated tornadoes are also possible today.

