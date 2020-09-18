Friday morning, the National Hurricane Center was monitoring a slow moving depression located 245 ENE of Tampico, Mexico. Forecasters expect to strengthen and become Tropical Storm Wilfred later in the day Friday.

Maximum sustained winds are 35 mph and moving NNE at 6 mph.

How strong it will become remains uncertain. It certainly won't be in any hurry, but a weak upper-level low over Texas should help nudge this system north over the next day or so, forecasters say.

Hurricane Teddy remains a powerful category 4 hurricane over the Atlantic, with maximum sustained winds are near 130 mph, with higher gusts.

As predicted, the 2020 hurricane season has been active. 17 of the 20 named storms have set records on how early a storm was named. If tropical depression 22 becomes Wilfred, it will be the earliest 21st named storm on record, the current record is Vince on Oct. 8, 2005.

Wilfred is the last name on the hurricane name list this year. The named storm after Wilfred would then use the Greek alphabet. The only other time this has happened was in 2005.