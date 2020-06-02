Tropical Storm Cristobal forms in the Gulf

The hurricane season, already with an “active” forecast, has already produced three names storm as tropical three has turned into Tropical Storm Cristobal.

The National Hurricane Center said via Twitter “Hurricane Hunters find that Tropical Depression 3 has become Tropical Storm Cristobal.”

According to the National Hurricane Center, Cristobal has maximum sustained winds of 40 mph, moving southwest at 3 mph. It is expected to move slowly across the Gulf of Mexico this week, turning northward over the Gulf by the weekend.

The storm is not expected to impact South Florida.

Here are some helpful preparedness guidelines from the CDC.