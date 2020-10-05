As of 8 a.m. National Hurricane Advisory Monday, what had been system 26 became Tropical Storm Delta.

The system strengthened overnight and as 8 a.m. was located 130 miles south of Negril, Jamaica with 40 mph sustained winds. A faster NW motion is expected on Tuesday and Wednesday.

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for the Cuban provinces of Pinar del Rio and Artemisa and a tropical storm warning are in effect for the province of Habana and the Cayman Islands.

NOAA’s current track has Delta making landfall Friday as a Category 2 hurricane in the southeast Louisiana coast.

Atlantic hurricane season officially ends Nov. 30.

For the 8 a.m. full advisory, please click here.