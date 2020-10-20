The National Hurricane Center is now issuing public advisories for Tropical Storm Epsilon, which formed Monday in the Central Atlantic and as of 5 a.m. Tuesday, was 765 miles SE of Bermuda.

Epsilon is the earliest 26th named storm on record, beating out the previous record of Nov. 22, 2005.

Epsilon is moving ENE at only 3 mph, and a turn toward the N and NW is expected later on Tuesday. On the forecast track, Epsilon is forecasted to become a category 1 hurricane and approach Bermuda on Thursday.

Epsilon is not expected to make landfall or pose a threat to the United States.

For the complete 5 a.m. advisory, click here.