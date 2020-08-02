As of 11 a.m. Sunday, Tropical Storm Isaias was located 50 miles SE of Fort Pierce, moving North-NW at 8 mph with maximum sustained winds of 65 mph.

Forecasters expect Isaias to make US landfall in the Carolinas sometime in the next 36 hours and while some slight intensification is possible, the official forecast calls for the intensity to remain steady.

Earlier Sunday, with the 11 a.m. advisory, the Tropical Storm Warnings for the east coast of Florida, from Jupiter Inlet, south and for Lake Okeechobee have been discontinued.

For the most part, Key Biscayne and most of Miami-Dade County stayed out of range of the storm’s heaviest wind and rain, providing a preparation test for the possibility of a storm.

The 2020 Hurricane Season has already established a record as Isaias is the earliest in record for an “I” named storm, with the peak of the season yet to arrive.

For the full 11 a.m. advisory National Hurricane Center click here.