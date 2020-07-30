Tropical Storm Isaias slammed Puerto Rico with heavy rains and winds, leaving more than 300,000 without power.

With the 5 p.m, Thursday advisory the National Hurricane Center is now forecasting that Isaias could become a hurricane sometime Friday.

In a Twitter post, the Hurricane Center said, “Isaias Continues to Bring Heavy Rainfall and Tropical-Storm-Force Winds to Portions of the Dominican Republic. Forecast to Become a Hurricane Friday Or Friday Night.”

A tropical storm watch has been issued for Miami - Miami Beach - Key Biscayne - Perrine – Princeton. A Tropical Storm Watch means tropical storm-force winds are possible within the next 48 hours.

As of 5 p.m., Isaias was moving on a northwestern track at 17-mph with winds reaching 60-mph. Forecasters say forecasting Isaias intensity “remains challenging.” There are models that continue to suggest Isaias could become a hurricane when it is near the U.S.

