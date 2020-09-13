Tropical Storm Sally heads towards the Gulf Coast – Teddy could be next

As the National Hurricane Center monitors three named storms in the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico, they are also keeping an eye on several disturbances and waves for additional tropical activity.

As of 11 a.m. Paulette was headed toward Bermuda, Sally was strengthening in the Gulf and Rene weakens over the open Atlantic, forecasters expect Tropical Depression 20, which formed Saturday afternoon, to be the latest system to become a named storm in the basin.

If it does, it will become Tropical Storm Teddy.

Additional strengthening is projected during the week, with the system expected to reach hurricane status.

Once Teddy forms, there are only two names remaining – Vicky and Wilfred.

Once all names on the English alphabet are used, the Greek alphabet will be utilized for only the second time ever. The first time was during the 2005 season when there were 28 named storms.

Tropical storms can form after the peak of hurricane season, which is Sept. 10-12.

You can read NOOA’s 11 a.m. advisory here.