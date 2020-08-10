Tropical wave in the Atlantic may develop. Could become Tropical Depression 11 or Josephine

According to the 2 p.m. National Hurricane Center public advisory, a tropical wave in the Atlantic Ocean has a 60% chance of becoming at least a tropical depression.

Forecasters say the system, which is moving generally westward to west-northwestward at 10 to 15 mph, is not s not currently showing signs of additional organization, but the advisory says “environmental conditions are expected to be somewhat conducive for development to occur, and a tropical depression could form during the next couple of days."

The system has a window to develop as according to NOAA, “conditions are forecast to become less conducive for development by the end of the week.”

If it develops, it would become Tropical Depression 11 or Tropical Storm Josephine.