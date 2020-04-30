President Donald Trump said the government’s social distancing guidelines, geared to reduce the spread of the Coronavirus that has killed 60,999 people in the US, will end today.

The guidelines, part of the “30 Days to Slow the Spread” campaign, are no longer needed, Trump said, because the nation’s governors are doing it. Florida’s Gov. Ron DeSantis Wednesday announced Phase 1 of a three-step plan to ease restrictions and reopen the state.

In Florida, as of Thursday morning, 32,318 people have tested positive for COVID-19 and 1,218 have died. In Dade County, the count is 11,798 infected and 338 dead.

The Associated Press quoted Trump as telling visiting executives from Hilton and Toyota that “We’re heartened that the worst of the pain and suffering is going to be behind us.”

“I don’t want people to get used to this,” Trump is quoted as saying. “I see the new normal being what it was three months ago.”

The president added that he plans to resume travelling, starting with a trip to an Arizona company that makes medical equipment. He also told reporters he wants to start holding campaign rallies in coming months even though most states still urge residents to avoid large gatherings and to remain six feet apart.

Meanwhile, confidence is growing among health authorities about the experimental drug Remdesivir for its ability to mitigate symptoms of COVID-19 patients.

The drug reduced the time it takes patients to recover by 31% — 11 days on average versus 15 days – according to a major new study that had the nation’s top infectious disease expert excited.

“It’s highly significant,” Dr. Anthony Fauci told the Associated Press and other news agencies Wednesday. “What it has proven is that a drug can block this virus.”