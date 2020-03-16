This Thursday afternoon, President Trump announced new guidelines issued by federal health officials, which include avoid gathering in groups of 10 or more and stop discretionary travel. The President also said schools would be closed for at least the next two weeks to slow the spread of the coronavirus, which now has 4,287 confirmed cases in the US and 181,200 worldwide.

The president said Americans are likely to deal with the crisis until July or August.

The World Health Organization has declared the COVID-19 virus a global pandemic, while President Trump has declared a national emergency in the US..

Meanwhile and in order to “provide transparency and clarity” on how many active COVID-19 cases there are, the Florida Department of Health has launched a new COVID-19 Case Dashboard. To access the dashboard, click here.

Additionally, the FDH announced that as of Noon Monday, there were 137 positive cases in Florida Residents and 18 positive cases in non-Florida residents.

As of noon Thursday, there are 155 Florida cases:

This includes 19 additional positive COVID-19 cases (14 Florida residents and 5 non-Florida residents) from Sunday

There are currently 137 positive cases in Florida Residents and 18 positive cases in non-Florida residents.

The to-date breakdown

The State recently partnered with private laboratories to expand COVID-19 testing capacity, thus increasing the number of tests conducted each day and ensure residents get the information they need in a timely manner. This changes COVID-19 testing in Florida. Private laboratories will run tests as they receive swab samples from practitioners. Timeliness of test reporting times will vary among commercial and DOH laboratories.