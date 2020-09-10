Trust council to use necessary GO bonds wisely

As long-term residents of Key Biscayne we have been able to observe, close at hand, our incorporation process and the subsequent benefits that have resulted for residents.

Taking advantage of this moment to secure inexpensive financing to implement some of the capital outlays we will surely have to make in our future is not only necessary, but prudent.

We can remember the naysayers who shortsightedly objected to the proposal to purchase the Village Green property as being too expensive. In a short time, that investment has had enormous benefits for our community and has contributed importantly to the increase in value of our properties.

Making our beaches more secure and our village more resilient to sea level rise and hurricanes will, likewise, improve the value of our property by funding: beach and shoreline protection; hardening for hurricanes, and raising street levels to address flooding, water retention and stormwater drainage.

Each project will come before council for approval and funding, and each project will be separately approved and funded. It is projected to take approximately 12 years to fund all of the proposed projects. The money will not be borrowed until it is needed for the planned projects. You can think of this as a home equity line of credit which is only drawn down when needed.

Since incorporation 28 years ago, we have often disagreed with council members on some issues . But we have never seen our council act recklessly or irresponsibly.

We need to have confidence that the leaders we elect will make good choices for us, and therefore we need to give them the means and flexibility to implement their mandate.

The GO bond is not a blank check to spend money willy-nilly.

Spending village money is well-scrutinized at many levels and each project must be approved by our council. In any event, electors always have the option to challenge Village expenditures.

The GO Bond is a low-cost credit line, with a very long-term payment requirement. It will give our community the flexibility to confront our capital expenditure needs in a timely and orderly manner.

Let's not let this opportunity slip by.

Jane and Onofre Torres