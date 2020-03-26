Two more confirmed cases of coronavirus on the island, bringing total to 10

This morning’s Florida Health Department coronavirus update shows that the number of confirmed cases on Key Biscayne jumped, bringing the island’s total to 10.

Village officials continue to look for ways to flatten the curve of COVID19 cases. Public safety officials are admonishing residents to follow recommended measures being communicated to help stop the virus’ spread.

The village is facilitating assistance to seniors and other at-risk residents through a volunteer program in coordination with the Key Biscayne Community Foundation. One hundred volunteers have registered, according to Melissa White, director of the KBCF. The KB Fire Department on Wednesday did health screenings on 26 volunteers to get the program started. They have already contacted 750 seniors to let them know about the assistance, if they need it.

“Another 15 volunteers will be activated after health screenings tomorrow (Friday),” White said. “We are also providing volunteers with gloves and hand sanitizer, which is also available for seniors that need them.”

The village has also set up a dedicated email account for residents to ask questions -- response@keybiscayne.fl.gov. Someone in the village manager’s office will review submissions and then “identify issues or concerns that need to be addressed, which we then share with the entire community.”

Key Biscayne, with its population of 13,1880, now has 1 confirmed case for every 1,318 residents .

In comparison, the City of Miami, with a population of 470,914 and 331 confirmed cases -- the most of any municipality in Florida -- has one case for every 1,422 residents.

And Hollywood in Broward County, with a population of about 154,823 and 183 confirmed cases, has one case for every 846 residents.

The City of Miami Beach, with a population of 91,718 and 74 confirmed cases, has one COBID-19 case for every 1,239 residents.

COVID-19 is the name of the illness caused by the coronavirus. According to the World Health Organization, it is a respiratory illness with symptoms including sore throat, a dry cough, fever and shortness of breath. The virus can spread from person to person, but good hygiene can prevent infection.