Two more named storms possible next week. Epsilon and Zeta and next names.

Don’t be surprised if next week we are dealing with two more named tropical systems in the Atlantic. On Sunday, the National Hurricane Center was monitoring two systems, both with a chance for development into the week.

One disturbance will likely leave the U.S. alone, but the other bears monitoring if it does develop later next week.

So far, the 2020 Hurricane season has brought 26 tropical depressions, of which 25 became tropical storms. Eight became hurricanes, including three major hurricanes. The name two names storms will be Epsilon and Zeta.

A non-tropical low-pressure system located about 600 miles southeast of Bermuda is poorly organized, however environmental conditions “remain conducive for development,” and a subtropical depression or storm is very likely to form during the early part of the week. Formation chance over the next 48 hours is.80 percent. The system is not forecasted to be a threat to the US.

According to forecasters, the system to pay closer attention hasn’t fully form yet, but it is expected to develop over the southwest Caribbean over the next five days. It will have the potential to organize further as it moves slowly through the Caribbean by the middle of next week.

In time, it will likely lift north either into the Gulf of Mexico or the extreme southern Atlantic.

