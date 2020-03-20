U.S. Customs intercept shipment containing counterfeit COVID-19 testing kits

Proving that not even a pandemic stops criminal behavior, this past Tuesday, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers intercepted packages containing prohibited medical drug kits arriving from the U.K. “Counterfeit products have serious consequences to everyone,” said Hans Leiterman, Assistant Area Port Director, Chicago.

The kits were seized in the O’Hare International Airport, International Mail Facility (IMF).

The shipment contained “Test Kits” for various viruses and diseases, including COVID-19. The shipment was turned over to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for analysis.

Authorized diagnostic testing for COVID-19 can only be conducted in verified state and local public health laboratories. Residents should be aware of counterfeit home testing kits for sale online.

The Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act (FDCA) prohibits the introduction or delivery for introduction into interstate commerce, or the causing thereof, of any food, drug, device, tobacco product, or cosmetic that is adulterated or misbranded.