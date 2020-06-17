In a Monday e-mail communication, University of Miami President Julio Frenk, announced that the university would resume classes on Monday, August 17, 2020.

“First, and of most significance, we plan to reopen classrooms and residence halls to students for the fall 2020 semester and resume on-campus, in-person instruction.” Frenk said in his email.

The plan mixes on-campus-in-person instructions with a modified schedule to “minimize the potential risk for virus transmission and spread.”

Classes will start on campus Monday, August 17 and will conclude on Friday, November 20—the Friday before Thanksgiving. "We will hold one additional day of online-only instruction on Monday, November 23, and a reading day on Tuesday, November 24."

Final exams, which will be conducted exclusively online, will take place from November 30 to December 6.

“This revised academic calendar will enable students to travel home for the Thanksgiving holiday and not return to campus again until the spring semester, thereby limiting the frequency of travel and potential for virus transmission and spread,” stated Frenk in the email.

Life on campus will be different under the plan. A redesign of spaces was done to account for social distancing. Masks will be required in public areas or when 6 feet of separation cannot be guaranteed. Frenk said, ““We’re not going to have a mask police, but we will have people reminding everyone that you are expected to wear them.”

Some classes may be offered in online or hybrid—a mix of online and in-person—formats and the university will “be flexible.”

The plan outlines “four pillars to help slow the spread.”

- Testing, tracing, and tracking

- Cleaning and disinfecting

- Protecting personal space

- Vaccinating. This will require all students, faculty, and staff receive the seasonal flu vaccine. This is something the university does today on their medical campus.

You may read the complete email by clicking here