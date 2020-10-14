Former Miami Dolphins football coach and University of Alabama Head Football coach, along with Alabama Athletic Director Greg Byrne have both tested positive for the Covid-19 virus.

The university issued a statement Wednesday announcing the positive results earlier in the day. Both Saban and Byrne returned to their homes after the results and isolating.

In a statement, Saban said, “I found out earlier this afternoon that I had tested positive for COVID-19,” adding, “I immediately left work and isolated at home.”

Alabama played Ole Miss on Saturday and on Wednesday, head football coach Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels football team announced that the team was having its first COVID-19 outbreak of the season, with several players expected to miss practice and the upcoming game.

AD Byrne did not specify whether he had symptoms, but Saban said he was not experiencing any COVID-19-related symptoms and had already taken another test to confirm the initial positive result.

