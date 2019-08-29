From the National Hurricane Center: DORIAN MOVING NORTHWESTWARD... ...EXPECTED TO STRENGTHEN DURING THE NEXT COUPLE OF DAYS... Here is the official 11:00 a.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center.

Hurricane Dorian Alert #6

According to the National Hurricane Center (NHC) 11 a.m. advisory on August 29, 2019, the storm continues to intensify on its way to Florida and will make landfall on Florida's East Coast as a major hurricane.

NHC also reports, there is an increasing likelihood of life-threatening storm surge along portions of the Florida east coast late this weekend or early next week. So, regardless of the exact track of Dorian, heavy rains are expected to occur over portions of the Bahamas, Florida, and elsewhere in the southeastern United States this weekend and into the middle of next week.

Due to the uncertainty in the track of this storm, residents should have their hurricane plan in place.

Everyone should have 7 days of supplies, including water and medicine and should have an evacuation plan. And don't forget to fuel up your vehicles!

Miami-Dade County Public Schools has not yet announced whether schools will be closing tomorrow, Friday, August 30, 2019.

The Village's Building, Zoning and Planning Department will be closed Friday, August 30, 2019 as of 12:00 p.m. due to necessary storm preparations.

Please continue to closely monitor the National Hurricane Center website for the latest storm updates