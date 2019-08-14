Traffic Alert related to apparent shooting on Rickenbacker

12:03 update from Village Connect advisory

Continue to expect traffic delays due to the bicyclist tragedy that occurred earlier this morning on the Rickenbacker Causeway.

Due to the severe traffic delays, the Village's Building, Zoning and Planning Department Permit Counter will be EXTENDING the hours of operation from

12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Village Hall and Community Center is OPEN and FULLY operational.

______________________________________________________

Atypical heavy traffic this morning is reported northbound into Key Biscayne and the closing of Rickenbacker Causeway from David Neal at the Miami Herald due to an apparent shooting on or near the causeway around 6:30-7am.

Northbound traffic out of the causeway converted to north and south bound lanes, south bound lanes closed at the bridge entrance.

The victim is said to be a cyclist and stemming from an apparent dispute with a motorcycling videographer. See scene shots and report from WPLG-News Channel 10

Banks on the key and other businesses still closed as of 10am.

No further information at this time.