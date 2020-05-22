This is a developing story

Friday, Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos A. Gimenez and coastal community leaders set a target date for the reopening of beaches and expansion of hotel accommodations.

In a virtual meeting with County staff, city managers and Mayors from coastal communities in the county, Gimenez and the municipal leaders have all agreed to a target date of June 1st to reopen beaches and the expansion of hotel accommodations to guests

Via text, the Village provide a the following statement to Islander News:

Mayor Davey and Village Manager Agha were invited to participate on a Zoom conference call with Miami-Dade County Mayor Gimenez and Coastal Community Leaders to discuss beach reopenings.

“We understand the benefits of a coordinated reopening of beaches, and will take the necessary action to reopen and lift remaining restrictions safely when the time arrives,” said Agha.

Over the upcoming weekend, city managers will be meeting with County staff and medical experts to establish the rules necessary for “the safe and secure reopening of beaches and the expansion of hotel accommodations.” Said a press release from the Mayor’s office.

The group will meet with Mayor Gimenez again on Tuesday to go over the proposed plan.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.