As of 6 p.m. this evening, the total number of Florida residents who have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus stands at 216. This number includes 6 Florida residents tested elsewhere and 21 non-Florida residents who have tested positive in the State.

There are presently 832 residents being monitored and 1,061 test results pending, which most likely will increase the total number of positive cases.

The death toll in Florida rose to 7.

In addition to the positive case with ties to Key Biscayne earlier reported, Florida International University today announced in a mass email that a staff member tested positive for the coronavirus, likely travel related. As a result FIU has closed campuses to all visitors.

Meanwhile, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis held a press conference this afternoon where he announced Florida is cancelling testing for its K-12 schools because of coronavirus pandemic and schools will remain closed to students until April 15.

Florida Commissioner of Education Richard Corcoran said the state will re-evaluate to see whether schools can start letting kids back on campus after April 15, adding that school districts need to be ready to extend educational calendars through June 30, 2020.

Graduation requirements will be re-evaluated to make up for testing that didn’t take place. Corcoran stressed students are expected to still get a full year’s worth of learning.

