After Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Friday morning announced the opening of state parks, speculation built about whether Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park was going to be included.

It is not. Not at this time, anyway.

Friday afternoon, the Department of Environmental Protection released a list of 80 parks that will be open Monday, May 4. Bill Baggs is not on the list and will remain closed.

For the complete list of parks that will open Monday, click here.

According to State Rep. Nick Duran, Florida is taking a measured approach to opening parks, with the goal of preventing parks from being slammed with crowds of people.

Village Mayor Mike Davey said he expects Bill Baggs to be one of the last parks to open. Davey had sent a letter to Governor Ron DeSantis asking to keep Bill Baggs closed. Co-signing the letter were Duran and State Sen. Jose Javier Rodriguez.

In a Friday virtual press conference, Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos A. Gimenez said he did not know when Bill Baggs would open.

Gimenez invited county residents to go outside and enjoy a beautifu l weather weekend, but also to obey the rules on social distancing and masks. He said there would be “zero tolerance” in enforcement of the restrictions, with a maximum fine of $500.

Bill Baggs Park Manager Art Yerian also has no idea when the park will open. He is awaiting word from Tallahassee.Meanwhile, Yerian said his team have been working on several parks improvements in anticipation of welcoming back residents. “We miss them.”

For the parks that are opening, DEP is taking measures to “ensure the protection of staff and the public. During this early phase of re-opening, visitors should expect limited hours, capacity and amenities,” read a DEP statement.

