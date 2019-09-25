UPDATE: Erick's visit to KB delayed due to medical issue

After spending several weeks in Jackson Memorial Hospital, Erick Auguste was set to come to Key Biscayne Thursday afternoon to join his wife Elsie and kids, Erynn and Chloe, in their adopted hometown.

However, a medical issues prevented this happy event from happening.

This is another twist in the extraordinary story for Erick, a Bahamian who lost his arm and his mother in Hurricane Dorian. He has had several medical procedures since arriving in the US last week. Through it all, he has remained positive due to his faith and family support. His visit to the island was only to be a temporary reprieve from the hospital.

Stay tuned for news of when he will be well enough to visit. We'll call on the community to welcome him and his family formally at that time.

Meanwhile, if you are interested in hearing more about the Auguste family, feel free to read the profile in last week's Islander News, or call local benefactor Michele Estevez at 305-733-7906.