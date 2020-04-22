Florida’s Health Department updated the number of coronavirus cases, now showing 28,309 confirmed positive tests statewide and 4,288 Floridians hospitalized.

As of Tuesday evening, there had been 277,059 tests performed across the State of Florida since March 5, 2020 with 9.9% of those (27,495) testing positive and 249,564 negatives (1,203 pending). Data from The Covid Tracking Project.

Miami-Dade added less than 100 cases (97) since Tuesday evening, reporting 10,153 positive cases, the most in the state. City of Miami has 60% of the county’s cases at 6,136.

The number of cases in Key Biscayne was adjusted downward by 1 Wednesday morning.

Tuesday, Governor Ron DeSantis said he could allow doctors and hospitals to start performing procedures which had been stopped due to the coronavirus pandemic. “We need to do it pretty quickly, because if we keep it up the way we are going, I think more people are going to get laid off,” DeSantis said.

Monday, the Governor received a proposal from the hospital-industry, this as industry professionals met with members of the Governor’s team to discuss the plan.

The proposal would mandate visitors wear facial coverings, stay in main waiting areas and facilities would have to meet certain requirements.