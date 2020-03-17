In a video message this evening (Tuesday, Mar 18) Mayor Davey announced that Key Biscayne beaches are officially closed as of midnight and will remain closed until further notice.

Village Green playground was closed earlier on Tuesday.

In a Tuesday afternoon communication, The Village of Key Biscayne provided an update on recent developments dealing with the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

In response to an inquiry from Islander News to comment regarding a self-reported, positive COVID-19 case who worked at the Towers of Key Biscayne, the Village responded, in part, “As of this morning the Village has not received any notification of confirmed COVID-19 case(s) on the Key from official health authorities, such as the Florida Department of Health (FDOH), Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) or Miami-Dade County Office of Emergency Management.” The communication also stated “We are all working together as one Village to flatten the curve of the virus and protect our Island community, and inquiries will capture our attention. We are exercising due diligence and will be transparent with confirmed cases.”

Protecting Village staff. All Village employees and visitors are now required to go through a daily COVID-19 screening process before gaining access to the workplace. There will be two outdoor check points-Fire Station and Office of the Village Manager. Public access to the Building, Zoning and Planning department has been limited to two visitors at a time (maintaining 6 feet distance between visitor and staff), and the waiting area has been transferred outdoor. If anyone is experiencing symptoms such as coughing, shortness of breath or fever, they will be turned away.

Village operations. Most functions are operational, but non-essential services in certain departments has been interrupted. The communication did not provide details on services or departments affected. Department heads have identified and implemented opportunities for staff to work from home. The Office of the Village Clerk is now 100% remote.

Beaches and parks. They are not officially closed. However the Village reminds residents they should refrain from congregating in outdoor spaces. Beach and park closures could still occur if there no improvement in efforts toward social distancing. Lights on all park fields (and facility) are turned off, including playground and dog park.

Restaurants. The Village is encouraging restaurants to close their dining doors by 9:00 p.m. to align with Village curfew. Restaurant kitchens may choose to remain open for delivery and take out.